Alvarez hits 2-run homer, Holmes combines with bullpen on Mets’ 5th shutout, 2-0 win over Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Francisco Alvarez hit a two-run homer in his second game after returning from a broken hand, and Clay Holmes combined with five relievers on the New York Mets’ fifth shutout of the season, a 2-0 win over the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

Francisco Lindor had three hits and raised his average to .314 as the Mets won for the eighth time in nine games and set a team record for April wins with 17.

Holmes (3-1) allowed four hits in five innings and struck out two without a walk. A.J. Minter left because of triceps tightness after a 3-1 pitch to James Wood in the eighth and Max Kranick relieved with no advance warmup time for the second time in four days, getting the last two outs of the inning.

Edwin Díaz struck out three around a walk in the ninth to remain perfect in seven save chances. It was his first appearance since a left hip cramp forced him from Wednesday’s game against Philadelphia, when Kranick replaced him.

New York’s five shutouts are second behind San Diego’s seven.

Luis Garcia, Jr. and Dylan Crews had two hits each for the Nationals, who had won five of seven.

Alvarez, who returned Friday after fracturing the hamate bone in his left hand on March 8, hit an opposite-field home run to right in the second on a slider from Brad Lord (0-3), who gave up five hits in four innings. Jesse Winker had singled.

Rain delayed the game by 25 minutes ahead of the start and then 46 minutes in the bottom of the firs.

Key moment

With two outs in the top of the second inning, Winker fell behind Lord 0-2. He fouled off a pair of 1-2 pitches, worked the count to 3-2 and capped the eight-pitch at bat with a single. Alvarez followed with his homer.

Key stat

Lindor singled to start the first inning and is batting .480 (12-for-25) when leading off the game.

Up next

New York RHP Tylor Megill (3-2, 1.09) opposes Washington LHP Mitchell Parker (3-1, 1.39) on Sunday.

