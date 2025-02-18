Alphonso Davies shows Bayern some love after sending team into last 16 in Champions League

MUNICH (AP) — Alphonso Davies has finally shown Bayern Munich some love after his goal sent the Bavarian powerhouse through to the last 16 of the Champions League. The Canada wing back bundled the ball over the line in the fourth minute of stoppage time for 1-1 draw with Celtic, sparing Bayern the ordeal of extra time in the second leg of the playoff. Bayern won the first leg 2-1 in Glasgow, and so progressed 3-2 on aggregate. Davies only recently committed his future to Bayern by signing a new contract. He kissed the Bayern crest on his jersey and then pointed to it after he scored the goal.

