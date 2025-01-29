Alonso says striker Boniface is set to stay at Leverkusen after reports of move to Saudi Arabia

By The Associated Press
Leverkusen's head coach Xabi Alonso gestures during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Sparta Prague at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso says Nigerian striker Victor Boniface is set to stay at the club following reports of a possible transfer to Saudi Arabia. Boniface had been left out of the squad in Leverkusen’s preparations for its 2-0 win over Sparta Prague in the Champions League on Wednesday. Alonso had said Tuesday it was due to talks with an unnamed club. The apparent collapse of a possible Boniface transfer could remove one obstacle for a move to Saudi Arabia for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran.

