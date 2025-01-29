Alonso says striker Boniface is set to stay at Leverkusen after reports of move to Saudi Arabia

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso says Nigerian striker Victor Boniface is set to stay at the club following reports of a possible transfer to Saudi Arabia. Boniface had been left out of the squad in Leverkusen’s preparations for its 2-0 win over Sparta Prague in the Champions League on Wednesday. Alonso had said Tuesday it was due to talks with an unnamed club. The apparent collapse of a possible Boniface transfer could remove one obstacle for a move to Saudi Arabia for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.