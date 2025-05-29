Alonso says Aston Martin’s big bet on 2026 F1 season will weigh heavily on his driving future

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Fernando Alonso says that Aston Martin’s all-in bet on next season will play a large part on the looming decision of when he definitely calls it quits from Formula 1.

“It will be very important,” Alonso told reporters on Thursday ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix. “I need to see how motivated I am.

“Every year has its own mood and feeling, how competitive and motivated you are to keep your fitness at a high level,” he said. “Your personal and family situations, all these things play a role. I know that very important decisions will come when I stop racing.”

After winning two F1 titles back in 2005 and 2006, Alonso eventually stepped away from F1 in 2018 when his stint with Ferrari failed to deliver more successes. Seeking new challenges, the Spaniard tried his hand at the 24 Hours Le Mans, Indy 500 and the Dakar rally race, only to return to F1 in 2021.

“For 40 years I have had a steering wheel in my hand and I know that one day I will have to stop,” Alonso said. “I did stop F1 once in 2018 and I did come back because I needed it, and the next time I do that I will have to be sure.”

The former Renault champion is enduring one of the worst seasons of his long and topsy turvy career. He has failed to finish three races, including last weekend’s Monaco GP, and has yet to finish in the top 10. The last time he failed to score a point through the first eight races was 2015.

The context matters, however, and Alonso and his Aston Martin team lowered expectations from the start of the season. They are all concentrated on working with former Red Bull top designer Adrian Newey to put all their energies into making a good car under the rule changes coming for 2026.

But sacrificing a year is a big ask for a driver who turns 44 in July and has little tolerance for teams that don’t give him a competitive car.

The last time Alonso won an F1 race, he did so right here on the same track back in 2013 with Ferrari when he claimed victory No. 32. He also won the Spanish GP in 2006 with Renault.

Aston Martin had given him a good car in 2023, when he arrived to the Spanish GP with hopes of winning that allusive 33rd race, but it was not to be. This time he realistically is just hoping to be in the points with his green car struggling and McLaren and Red Bull far, far ahead.

That said, this year can’t be a total wash, according to Alonso.

“The focus is on 2026, but in order to be confident with 2026 you have to build momentum in 2025 and deliver some parts on track to make the car faster,” Alonso said. “The biggest steps can only happen in 2026. That is where the hopes are.”

