Alonso hits tying homer and Mets edge Marlins 6-5 in 11 innings

MIAMI (AP) — Pete Alonso launched a three-run homer that tied the score with two outs in the eighth inning and the New York Mets scored twice in the 11th to beat the Miami Marlins 6-5 on Wednesday.

Alonso also doubled twice and finished with four RBIs. All three of his hits came off the bat at 113 mph or more.

Juan Soto scored three times for the Mets, who used eight pitchers and took two of three in the series to finish 3-3 on their season-opening trip. They play their home opener Friday against Toronto.

Alonso drew a leadoff walk from Xzavion Curry (0-1) in the 11th, and Brandon Nimmo’s single loaded the bases with nobody out. Jesse Winker walked to give the Mets a 5-4 lead, and Alonso scored on an error by shortstop Xavier Edwards.

José Buttó (1-0) threw two perfect innings on just 15 pitches. Huascar Brazobán, traded from the Marlins to the Mets last July, entered with two on to protect a 6-5 lead and got two outs for his first save in 119 major league appearances.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso (20) watches after hitting a three run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky

Edwards had four hits for Miami, including an RBI single off Danny Young to start the bottom of the 11th. Griffin Conine added three hits.

Key moment

With the game tied at 4 in the bottom of the eighth, it appeared the speedy Edwards scored the go-ahead run for Miami with a headfirst slide when he dashed home from third on a grounder to second baseman Brett Baty. But the call at the plate was overturned following a replay challenge, and Edwards was ruled out.

Key stat

Alonso’s homer ended a nine-pitch at-bat against Calvin Faucher.

Up next

The Mets are off Thursday before RHP Tylor Megill (1-0) starts the home opener against Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (1-0).

Miami visits Atlanta on Friday. Spencer Schwellenbach (0-0) pitches for the Braves, but the Marlins hadn’t announced a scheduled starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.