Alonso and Soto power Mets past Blue Jays 5-0 in Citi Field opener

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hit an early two-run homer, Juan Soto added an RBI double in his home debut at Citi Field and the New York Mets beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0 on Friday.

Tylor Megill (2-0) pitched two-hit ball over 5 1/3 innings and New York’s bullpen, off to a terrific start, took it from there as the Mets ended Toronto’s four-game winning streak.

Soto and Brandon Nimmo each had an RBI double off rookie left-handed reliever Mason Fluharty in a three-run sixth. Starling Marte provided a sacrifice fly, and before a sellout crowd of 43,945 the Mets improved to 42-22 in home openers.

Francisco Lindor doubled on the first pitch from Kevin Gausman (1-1), and Soto received a standing ovation as he stepped to the plate for his first at-bat in Queens since signing a record $765 million, 15-year contract to join the Mets as a free agent in December.

With fans on their feet and cell phone cameras out, and his No. 22 jersey dotting the stands, Soto popped up. But then Alonso sent a 1-2 fastball the other way over the right-field fence for his third home run in four games.

Also a free agent last offseason, Alonso returned to the Mets on a $54 million, two-year deal. After rounding the bases, the homegrown fan favorite came out of the dugout for a curtain call.

With a 2-0 lead, Megill was lifted after issuing consecutive one-out walks in the sixth. Reed Garrett struck out cleanup batter Andrés Giménez, threw a wild pitch that advanced both runners, and then whiffed Alejandro Kirk to end the threat. A.J. Minter and Max Kranick completed the four-hitter.

New York has won all eight of Megill’s starts since Aug. 30. He is 4-0 during that stretch, and 9-2 in 13 career starts in March and April.

Toronto RHP Chris Bassitt (1-0, 1.50 ERA) faces his former team in the middle game of the series Saturday night. RHP Griffin Canning (0-1, 3.18) makes his second start for the Mets.

