Allen sharp for Cleveland and Kwan homers in a 6-3 win over the Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Logan Allen pitched impressively into the sixth inning, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Tuesday night for their sixth victory in seven games.

Allen (1-1) allowed two hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Steven Kwan hit a two-run homer for Cleveland in the fifth and an RBI single in the sixth.

Cedric Mullins went deep for the Orioles, who have lost four of five. Charlie Morton (0-4) allowed five runs and seven hits in five-plus innings. He became the first major league pitcher with four losses in 2025.

Angel Martinez had three hits and scored twice for Cleveland, who led 6-0 in the seventh inning before a solo shot by Mullins. The Orioles then added two runs in the eighth.

Emmanuel Clase pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save in three chances. Clase had allowed five runs in his previous four appearances.

Allen has allowed no earned runs and six hits in 10 1/3 innings over his past two starts.

Key moment

Martinez led off Cleveland’s three-run fifth when the wind took what looked like a routine fly to right and turned it into a triple. He scored on a sacrifice fly, and Kwan’s homer to right later in the inning made it 4-0.

Key stat

The top three hitters in the Baltimore lineup — Jordan Westburg, Adley Rutschman and Tyler O’Neill — went 0 for 13.

Up next

Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer (1-2) takes the mound on Wednesday. Right-hander Gavin Williams (1-0) starts for the Guardians.

