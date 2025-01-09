Allen leads Bills into playoffs for 6th straight year in overcoming his doubters — Elway included

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen has faced numerous doubters since the Buffalo Bills selected the raw but athletic quarterback in the first round of the 2018 draft. Not often has Allen had the chance to confront one of them in amusing fashion as he did with former Broncos GM John Elway during a golf tournament 18 months ago. Elway has called his decision to pass on Allen in the draft as probably the biggest mistake as GM. Allen’s OK with the decision and happy to be in Buffalo, where he has the Bills making their sixth straight playoff appearance. Buffalo hosts Denver in the wild-card round on Sunday.

