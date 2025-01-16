Allen, Bills host Jackson, Ravens in highly anticipated matchup of AFC division winners

The teams met in the regular season and the Ravens cruised to a 35-10 win in Baltimore in Week 4. Ravens running back Derrick Henry had a season-best 199 yards rushing, including an 87 yard touchdown, and also scored a TD receiving in the victory. The Bills are 3-1 at home against the Ravens, including a 17-3 win in a 2020 divisional playoff meeting. Bills QB Josh Allen is 1-3 in divisional playoff appearances, he’s combined for 975 yards passing and six touchdowns with one interception, and 159 yards rushing and three scores in those outings.

