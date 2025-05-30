All you need to know about Saturday’s Champions League final between PSG and Inter Milan

MUNICH (AP) — European club soccer reaches its crowning moment with the Champions League final in Munich on Saturday. This season’s showpiece pits French champion Paris Saint-Germain against Italian runner-up Inter Milan, with the former striving for its first ever European Cup title, while Inter is going for its fourth.

Success for PSG would make it the first French champion of Europe since bitter rival Marseille in 1993, and finally reward years of huge investment from its Qatari backers, who bought a majority stake in the club in 2011.

Inter faces the prospect of a trophyless season after seeing Napoli pip it to the Italian title. But Inter has shown it’s a threat on the European stage with epic wins over Barcelona in the semifinals and Bayern Munich in the quarters.

Here’s your guide to the final.

When is the Champions League final?

— Kickoff is at 9 p.m. local time in Germany on Saturday. That’s 3 p.m. ET or 1900 GMT.

How to watch the final on TV?

— In the U.S., on Paramount+. DAZN will show it in Canada.

— Other countries are listed here.

Players to look out for in the final

— Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé have all left PSG but that doesn’t mean there aren’t players to watch. Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has starred for the team since joining from Napoli in January. Bradley Barcola, Désiré Doué and Ousmane Dembelé are chipping in the goals that Mbappé’s no longer scoring, and the team has one of the world’s best goalkeepers in Gianluigi Donnarumma, formerly of Milan.

— Inter counts on Argentina star Lautaro Martínez to lead the team with his captaincy and goals.

Which stadium is hosting the final?

— The match will take place in Bayern Munich’s 75,000 capacity home stadium, known as Allianz Arena for sponsorship reasons since it opened in 2005, though UEFA refers to it as Munich Football Arena during its competitions.

Key facts

— PSG would become only the second French champion of Europe with a win. The closest it came so far was in 2020 when it lost in the final to Bayern after a restructured tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic.

— Inter’s success in 2010 ended its long wait since back-to-back wins in 1964 and ’65. But it lost on its last appearance in the final, to Manchester City in 2023. This will be its seventh final altogether. It has won three and lost three so far.

— This will be the fifth European Cup final to be played in Munich. Each of the previous four produced a first-time winner: Nottingham Forest in 1979, Marseille in 1993, Borussia Dortmund in 1997, and Chelsea in 2012.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.