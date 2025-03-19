All-Star guards Thompson, Haliburton to miss Mavs-Pacers game as Anthony Davis progresses

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Star guards Klay Thompson and Tyrese Haliburton have been ruled out of Wednesday’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers. Dallas coach Jason Kidd says Thompson is out with an illness, creating an even shorter bench for the already short-handed Mavs. Haliburton continues to recover from an injured back. But Kidd did have some encouraging news about Anthony Davis, saying the All-Star center had a “positive experience” in his most recent five-on-five practice. Davis likely will not return to game action soon, though, Kidd says.

