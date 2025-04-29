All-rounder Sunil Narine leads Kolkata to 14-run victory over Delhi in IPL

NEW DELHI (AP) — Sunil Narine’s all-round performance kept defending champion Kolkata Knight Riders alive in the Indian Premier League with a 14-run victory over Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

Narine made a brisk 27 up front to set up a platform for Kolkata’s total of 204-9 after Delhi captain Axar Patel won the toss and elected to field.

Narine, an experienced West Indies all-rounder, then grabbed 3-29 and ran out Lokesh Rahul to restrict Delhi to 190-9 — its third defeat in four home games this season.

Faf du Plessis top-scored with 62 off 45 and had pushed Delhi to 136-3 when he combined in a 76-run partnership with Patel, who made a quickfire 43 off 23 balls.

But Narine first had the wickets of Patel and Tristan Stubbs in one over and then du Plessis lofted a ball to deep mid-wicket in the 16th over which brought Kolkata back into the game.

Vipraj Nigam countercharged in the death overs before Andre Russell clean bowled him in the final over for 38 off 19 balls as Kolkata squeezed the home team in the final five overs.

Delhi stayed at No. 4 with 12 points while Kolkata remained in contention for playoffs with nine points after 10 league games.

