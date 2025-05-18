Aljaz Ivacic has 6th shutout of season for Revolution in 0-0 tie with Earthquakes

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Aljaz Ivacic had his sixth shutout of the season for New England as the Revolution tied 0-0 with the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.

The Revolution (5-4-3), who had their four-game win streak — all by shutout — snapped last time out with a 3-3 tie against Orlando, are unbeaten since a 1-0 loss to Cincinnati on April 5.

San Jose’s Daniel De Sousa Britto — known simply as “Daniel” — was replaced at halftime by Earl Edwards Jr., who made 15 starts in goal for the Revolution from 2021-24. Edwards finished with two saves.

Cristian Arango (lower leg) and Cristian Espinoza (rest) did not play for San Jose. Arango — whose nine goals this season are second in MLS (Philadelphia’s Tai Baribo has 10) this season — went off in the 31st minute of a 3-3 tie with Miami on Wednesday. Espinoza had his streak of 122 consecutive games come to an end. It was the third longest in MLS history behind goalkeeper Luis Robles (183 for the New York Red Bulls from 2012-18) and midfielder Chris Klein(141 from 2005-09 for the Kansas City Wizards, Real Salt Lake and Los Angeles Galaxy).

San Jose (5-6-3) — unbeaten in four straight — has five wins, a loss and two ties since a 1-0 loss to Charlotte on March 15.

New England’s Leo Campana went off in the 32nd minute due to an apparent leg injury and was replaced by Luis Diaz Espinoza. Campana missed three matches due to a hamstring injury that forced him off in the opening minutes of a 2-0 loss to Philadelphia on March 8.

The Revolution have allowed 10 goals this season, tied with Vancouver for fewest in MLS.

The teams met for the first time since New England beat the Earthquakes 3-1 at home on May 11, 2019.

