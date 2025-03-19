Algerian boxer Khelif says she’s not intimidated by Trump and targets second Olympic gold in LA

LONDON (AP) — Algerian boxer Imane Khelif says that President Donald Trump’s stance on gender in sports “does not intimidate” her and plans to defend her gold medal at the Los Angeles Olympics. Khelif, who found herself in the middle of a bitter divide about gender eligibility during the Paris Olympics, was asked about Trump’s policies during an interview with British broadcaster ITV scheduled to be aired on Wednesday. She says “the U.S. president issued a decision related to transgender policies in America. I am not transgender. This does not concern me, and it does not intimidate me.” Khelif says she is aiming for a “second gold medal, of course,” at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.