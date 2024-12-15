Alexis Markowski helps No. 24 Nebraska women cruise to 66-42 victory over Chattanooga

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Alexis Markowski scored 18 points to lead No. 24 Nebraska to a 66-42 victory over Chattanooga. Markowski made 7 of 9 shots with a 3-pointer and grabbed eight rebounds in 20 minutes of play for the Cornhuskers (10-1), who upped their win streak to five while improving to 9-0 at home. Callin Hake added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists for Nebraska. Britt Prince hit two 3-pointers and scored eight. Prince is the first freshman to score 100 points in her first eight games for the Cornhuskers. Gaia Elisaldez and reserve Ava Card both scored 10 to lead the Mocs (4-8), who lost their fifth straight game and fell to 1-4 on the road.

