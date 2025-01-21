Alexander Zverev beats Tommy Paul to reach his third Australian Open semifinal

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Alexander Zverev has reached the Australian Open semifinals for the third time with a 7-6 (1), 7-6 (0), 2-6, 6-1 win over Tommy Paul. The No. 2-ranked Zverev had to save a set point in each of the first two sets but rallied and dominated both tiebreakers Tuesday against the 12th-seeded Paul. Zverev is a two-time Grand Slam runner-up but has never been to a final at Melbourne Park. The German next plays the winner of a quarterfinal that he describes as a “clash of generations” between 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic and four-time major winner Carlos Alcaraz.

