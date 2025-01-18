Alexander Isak’s scoring run in Premier League ends at 8 games. Jamie Vardy’s record safe for now

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle striker Alexander Isak’s scoring run is over. The Sweden international had scored in eight straight games before failing to find the net in Newcastle’s 4-1 loss to Bournemouth. Isak had been closing in on a record set by Leicester’s Jamie Vardy in 2015. It leaves Isak tied for third in the list of the longest scoring runs in the Premier League era (since 1992), according to statistics supplier Opta.

