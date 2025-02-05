Alexander-Arnold to miss second leg against Tottenham in League Cup semis because of injury

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss the second leg against Tottenham in the English League Cup semifinals on Thursday because of an injury sustained at the weekend. Liverpool trails Tottenham 1-0 from the first leg on Jan. 8. The return match is at Anfield, with Liverpool looking to retain its trophy. Alexander-Arnold came off in the 70th minute of the 2-0 win at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday because of a suspected thigh injury. Liverpool manager Arne Slot says “he is going to miss the game tomorrow.”

