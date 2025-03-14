Alexander-Arnold out but Liverpool optimistic on Konate for League Cup final

By The Associated Press
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold walks off injred during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super]

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss the English League Cup final against Newcastle because of a significant ankle injury. But Ibrahima Konate should be available for Sunday’s final at Wembley Stadium as the central defender was expected to return to training Friday. Konate was substituted in extra time of the Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain, which advanced to the quarterfinals in a penalty shootout victory. Alexander-Arnold left Tuesday’s match in the second half. The England international faces an extended period on the sidelines.

