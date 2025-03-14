Alexander-Arnold out but Liverpool optimistic on Konate for League Cup final

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss the English League Cup final against Newcastle because of a significant ankle injury. But Ibrahima Konate should be available for Sunday’s final at Wembley Stadium as the central defender was expected to return to training Friday. Konate was substituted in extra time of the Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain, which advanced to the quarterfinals in a penalty shootout victory. Alexander-Arnold left Tuesday’s match in the second half. The England international faces an extended period on the sidelines.

