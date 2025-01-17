Alex Ovechkin scores in OT, breaks record for goalies scored against as Capitals beat Senators 1-0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored with 1:53 left in overtime to give the Washington Capitals a 1-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

Ovechkin’s goal was the 874th of his career, moving him within 20 of Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record, and he broke a league record by scoring against his 179th goaltender. Jaromir Jagr scored against 178 goalies.

The 39-year-old winger took a pass from Rasmus Sandin on a 2-on-1 breakaway and fired it past rookie Leevi Merilainen, who made 26 saves.

Logan Thompson made 24 saves for Washington, his second consecutive shutout.

Both goaltenders were solid as neither team generated many chances in regulation.

Andrew Mangiapane had a great chance in the third period on the Capitals’ lone power play but couldn’t beat Merilainen. The rookie’s save against Tom Wilson in overtime had the crowd chanting his name.

Ottawa went 0-for-3 on the power play and is 2-for-15 over its last five games.

The Capitals were held to a single shot in the first 16 minutes of the second period before mustering four during the last 3 1/2 minutes.

Takeaways

Senators: Ottawa native Donovan Sebrango made his NHL debut for the Senators in front of a large contingent of family and friends. Winger Michael Amadio returned to the Senators’ lineup for the first time since Dec. 21.

Capitals: NHL-leading Washington started slowly but began generating more chances in the third period.

Key moment

Ovechkin raised his arms and pumped his fist before he was mobbed by teammates after his game-winner. It was his 27th career overtime goal, extending his record. Sidney Crosby is second with 22.

Key stat

Only three NHL players have 15 or more goals and 100-plus hits this season and they all played in this game — Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk and Josh Norris, and Washington’s Wilson.

Up next

Washington hosts Pittsburgh and Ottawa hosts Boston on Saturday.

