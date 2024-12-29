Alex Ovechkin returns with goal for Capitals against Maple Leafs

TORONTO (AP) — Alex Ovechkin’s record chase is back on. His empty-net goal for the Washington Capitals in Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs wasn’t the most challenging goal among the 869 he’s scored in the NHL, but it was significant given his return from a 16-game hiatus due to injury. Washington’s captain moved closer to Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 career goals. Ovechkin was 25 back with 46 games remaining in the regular season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.