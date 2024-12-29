Alex Ovechkin returns for Capitals against Maple Leafs

TORONTO (AP) — Alex Ovechkin returned to the Washington Capitals’ lineup Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs, sitting 27 goals away from passing Wayne Gretzky’s career mark of 894. Ovechkin, 39, had a resurgent start to the season with a league-leading 15 goals in 18 games before he fractured his left fibula against the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 18. Now, he returns with 47 regular-season games remaining to catch Gretzky. Still, the surprising Capitals have thrived without their captain.

