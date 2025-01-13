Alex Michelsen upsets Tsitsipas at the Australian Open and thanks his Mom

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Alex Michelsen produced the biggest win so far of his fledgling career to upset 2023 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round of the Australian Open and the first person he credited was his mom. The 20-year-old American overcame some nerves on his serve before closing out the match in four sets. His mother practiced most days with him as a child and Michelsen says “no chance I’d be here without her.” It was his first win ever against a player ranked in the top 20 at a Grand Slam. Tsitsipas is a 26-year-old from Greece who has a career-high ranking of No. 3 and who has contested two Grand Slam finals.

