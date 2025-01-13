Alex Michelsen upsets Tsitsipas at the Australian Open and thanks his Mom

By The Associated Press
Alex Michelsen of the U.S. reacts as he is interviewed on court following his first round win over Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ng Han Guan]

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Alex Michelsen produced the biggest win so far of his fledgling career to upset 2023 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round of the Australian Open and the first person he credited was his mom. The 20-year-old American overcame some nerves on his serve before closing out the match in four sets. His mother practiced most days with him as a child and Michelsen says “no chance I’d be here without her.” It was his first win ever against a player ranked in the top 20 at a Grand Slam. Tsitsipas is a 26-year-old from Greece who has a career-high ranking of No. 3 and who has contested two Grand Slam finals.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.