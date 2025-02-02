Alex Killorn leads the Anaheim Ducks’ rally for a 3-2 win over the slumping Montreal Canadiens

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Alex Killorn scored the tiebreaking goal with 8:49 to play, and the Anaheim Ducks rallied from a two-goal deficit for a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.

Mason McTavish and Frank Vatrano scored 40 seconds apart in the second period for the Ducks, who have won four of five. Killorn had a goal and an assist, while Lukas Dostal made 21 saves.

Joel Armia scored a short-handed goal and Christian Dvorak added a power-play goal in the first period for the Canadiens, who have lost five straight. Sam Montembeault stopped 19 shots in the opener of Montreal’s three-game California road trip.

Armia opened the scoring when Anaheim’s Jackson LaCombe made a mistake on a pinch and gave up a 3-on-1 rush for Montreal.

Dvorak scored his fifth goal of the season four minutes later.

The Ducks finally answered late in the second when McTavish redirected Killorn’s shot in front for his 13th goal. Vatrano tied it moments later when Ryan Strome slipped a clever backhand pass to him for the veteran’s 16th goal.

Troy Terry, Anaheim’s leading scorer, missed the game with an illness.

Takeaways

Canadiens: The losing streak is getting grim. They took a lead for only the second time during the five-game skid, but didn’t respond to the Ducks’ raised desperation.

Ducks: They overcame an awful start to a rare home matinee with an impressive final 30 minutes. Anaheim’s inconsistency is maddening, but the talent is there.

Key moment

Anaheim went ahead when three Canadiens got occupied with other Ducks and allowed Killorn to walk in from the side wall. His shot appeared to bank off Arber Xhekaj’s stick for his 11th goal.

Key stat

Montreal ended a four-game drought on the power play with Dvorak’s goal.

Up next

The Canadiens visit the Sharks on Tuesday night, while the Ducks host the Stars on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.