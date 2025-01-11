Alex Karaban scores 19 as second-half surge sends No. 9 UConn past Georgetown, 68-60

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Karaban scored 19 points, Solo Ball added 15, and No. 9 Connecticut bounced back from its first conference loss of the season to handle Georgetown 68-60. The Huskies (13-4, 5-1 Big East), who fell 68-66 at Villanova on Wednesday, have not lost back-to-back league games since January 2023. Curtis Williams Jr. had 15 points for the Hoyas (12-4, 3-2), who have dropped 20 consecutive games against ranked teams since winning the 2021 Big East tournament. UConn has won all nine meetings with the Georgetown since rejoining the Big East before the 2020-21 season.

