Alex Hernandez drives in 6 with 2 home runs and Georgia Tech tops Western Kentucky 9-2

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Alex Hernandez blasted two three-run home runs in and Georgia Tech cruised past Western Kentucky 9-2 on Friday in a first-round game of the Oxford Regional.

Hernandez’s first home run staked starting pitcher Tate McKee to a 3-0 lead after the first inning. Hernandez went deep again in the eighth. He had four hits and six RBIs.

McKee (8-3) allowed one run in seven innings. He gave up seven hits and struck out six. Carson Ballard pitched the last two innings, allowing one run.

The Yellow Jackets added runs in the second inning on a sacrifice fly by Drew Rogers and the sixth inning on Carson Kerce’s bunt single to lead 5-0. Kerce was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

The Hilltoppers scored on a single by Reid Howard in the seventh and a sacrifice fly by Kyle Hayes in the eighth.

Drew Whalen (9-3) allowed five runs in five innings.

On Saturday, Georgia Tech (41-17) will play the winner of Friday’s later game between Mississippi and Murray State. Western Kentucky (46-13) will play the loser between the Rebels and Racers in an elimination game.

The ACC regular-season champion Yellow Jackets are making their 36th NCAA Tournament appearance and 25th under coach Danny Hall.

