Alex Bregman joins team of his former favorite player and looks to get Red Sox back to postseason

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Alex Bregman says Dustin Pedroia helped recruit him to the Boston Red Sox. Speaking one day after his $120 million, three-year contract was announced, Bregman spoke at a 25-minute news conference. Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow and manager Alex Cora wouldn’t say whether Bregman would move to play second base, Pedroia’s position, or remain at third — a position manned by Rafael Devers since July 2017. Originally selected by Boston in the 29th round of the 2012 amateur draft, Bregman attended LSU before the Houston Astros picked him second overall in 2015.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.