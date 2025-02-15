Alex Bregman and the Red Sox finalize a $120 million, 3-year contract

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Alex Bregman and the Boston Red Sox have finalized a $120 million, three-year contract. Bregman gets a $5 million signing bonus, a $35 million salary this season and $40 million in each of the following two years, with some of the money deferred. He can opt out after the 2025 and 2026 seasons to become a free agent again. He is likely to shift from third base to second with the Red Sox, who already have All-Star slugger Rafael Devers at the hot corner.

