Alessandro Nesta returns to coach Monza after the Serie A club fired him in December

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Alessandro Nesta is back at Monza for a second stint as coach of Serie A’s last-place club, just seven weeks after he was fired. The World Cup-winning former AC Milan and Italy defender was dismissed by Monza on Dec. 23 after leading the team to just one win in 17 matches in the league. Nesta was replaced by Salvatore Bocchetti but has now returned to the role. Monza announced the move in a short statement.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.