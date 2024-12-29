Alec Martinez and Craig Smith could return for the Blackhawks in the Winter Classic

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alec Martinez and forward Craig Smith could return in time for the NHL Winter Classic. Martinez and Smith participated in the team’s optional morning skate ahead of the Blackhawks’ game against the Dallas Stars. Martinez was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 13 because of a neck injury, and Smith went on IR on Dec. 20 with a back injury. Interim coach Anders Sorensen says Martinez and Smith are day to day. The Blackhawks shuffled their defensemen ahead of their matchup with Dallas, recalling Wyatt Kaiser from Rockford and assigning Kevin Korchinski to their American Hockey League affiliate. The Blackhawks host the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday in the Winter Classic at Wrigley Field.

