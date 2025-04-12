Alcaraz to face Musetti in Monte Carlo Masters final

MONACO (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz needed six match points to put away Spanish compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (2), 6-4 on Saturday and reach the final of the Monte Carlo Masters.

The third-ranked Alcaraz reached his 23rd tour-level final, where he will face Lorenzo Musetti of Italy as he bids for his first trophy in Monte Carlo.

Alcaraz was up a break in the first set but Davidovic-Fokina saved three set points to force the tiebreaker.

“He saved a lot of break points and match points,” Alcaraz said. “The most important thing is that I’m feeling great physically.”

Musetti, who’s ranked 13th, defeated Alex de Minaur 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4) in their semifinal. The Italian player ousted defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Sunday’s final has been rescheduled to take place three hours earlier than initially planned because heavy rain was forecast for the evening.

It will be Alcaraz’s third consecutive clay-court final after winning the French Open and finishing with a silver medal at the Paris Olympics last year.

