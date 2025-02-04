Alcaraz joins Everton on loan from Flamengo on European soccer’s transfer deadline day

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz sealed a loan move to Everton from Flamengo on European soccer’s transfer deadline day. The Argentina under-23 international’s deal runs until the end of the season, with Everton having the option to make the move permanent in the summer. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder previously played in the Premier League for Southampton and had a loan spell at Juventus. In another late deal in the Premier League on Monday, Ben Chilwell joined Crystal Palace on loan from Chelsea. Midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka also left Chelsea on loan for Borussia Dortmund.

