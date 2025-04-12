Alcaraz beats Davidovich Fokina 7-6, 6-4 for place in Monte Carlo Masters final

MONACO (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz battled past Spanish compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (2), 6-4 on Saturday to book his place in the final of the Monte Carlo Masters.

World No. 3 Alcaraz needed six match points to reach his 23rd tour-level final. The 21-year-old player next faces Lorenzo Musetti or Alex de Minaur on Sunday as he bids for his first trophy in Monte Carlo.

Musetti ousted defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Sunday’s final has been rescheduled to take place three hours earlier than initially planned because heavy rain was forecast for the evening.

It will be Alcaraz’s third consecutive clay-court final after winning the French Open and finishing with a silver medal at the Paris Olympics last year.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.