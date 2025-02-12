Alberto Osuna seeks injunction enabling him to play baseball for defending CWS champion Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia already won an injunction enabling him to play one more season next fall after a federal judge ruled the time he spent at a junior college shouldn’t count against his eligibility. Now former junior college baseball player Alberto Osuna is going to federal court with a similar case as he attempts to become eligible to play for defending national champion Tennessee this season. Osuna played the 2021 season at Walters State Community College before spending three seasons at North Carolina. He’s arguing that his Walters State experience shouldn’t cost him a year of Division I eligibility.

