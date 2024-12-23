Albania will host the opening 3 stages of next year’s Giro d’Italia

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania will host the start of next year’s Giro d’Italia. Race organizers say the first three stages will be held in Albania from May 9-11. The opening stage will start in the port city of Durres and finish in Tirana along a hilly route of 164 kilometers (102 miles). Tirana will host a 13.7-kilometer (8.5-mile) individual time trial for Stage 2. Stage 3 will be another hilly leg of 160 kilometers (99 miles) starting and finishing in the coastal city of Vlore. The rest of next year’s route will be announced next month. Tadej Pogacar won this year’s Giro.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.