Alabama top scorer Sears held scoreless, sits entire 2nd half; Oats points to defense

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama guard Mark Sears came into Saturday’s game against LSU leading the team and the Southeastern Conference in scoring but was held scoreless and spent the entire second half of the Crimson Tide’s 80-73 win on the bench. Alabama coach Nate Oats said the team’s second-half defense has not been good lately and he played the guys he thought gave the team the best chance to win in the second half. Sears, a preseason All-American averaging 19 points per game, went 0 for 5 from the field with three rebounds, three assists and two turnovers.

