Alabama State wins first SWAC tourney title since 2011, pulls away late to beat Jackson State 60-56

By The Associated Press
Jackson State guard Keiveon Hunt, left, goes for the basket against Jackson State guard Jayme Mitchell Jr. (3) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in the championship of the Southwest Athletic Conference Championship tournament Saturday, March 15, 2025, in College Park, Ga. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Erik Rank]

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — CJ Hines scored 20 points and No. 5 seed Alabama State pulled away late to beat No. 2 seed Jackson State 60-56 on Saturday night in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament championship and clinched its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2011.

Dorian McMillian’s jumper gave Jackson State its last lead at 52-51 with 1:48 remaining. Micah Octave made a layup, TJ Madlock added a jumper, and Shawn Fulcher made a pair of free throws and Alabama State led 58-53 with 13 seconds left. McMillian hit another 3 before Micah Simpson sealed it at the free-throw line.

Hines was 8-of-15 shooting from the floor and 4 of 6 from long range. Madlock grabbed 12 rebounds and had three assists, three steals and two blocks to go with seven points for Alabama State (19-15).

Shannon Grant scored 20 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked three shots to lead Jackson State (16-18). McMillian finished with nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Jackson State outrebounded Alabama State 44-36, but the Hornets made four more 3-pointers and had just six turnovers compared to 14 from the Tigers.

