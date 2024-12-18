Alabama safety Malachi Moore to miss bowl game against Michigan with injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama All-America safety Malachi Moore will miss the 11th-ranked Crimson Tide’s bowl game against Michigan with an injury that had plagued him much of the season. Coach Kalen DeBoer said Moore was scheduled to have surgery on Wednesday and would miss the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31 in Tampa, Florida. DeBoer didn’t disclose the nature of the injury. Moore, a fifth-year senior, was a second-team Associated Press All-American after making 70 tackles with two interceptions and posting a team-leading eight pass breakups.

