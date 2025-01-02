Alabama QB Jalen Milroe declares for NFL draft after disappointing season finale

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is entering the NFL draft after a disappointing finish to his second season as starter. Milroe announced his decision to skip his final season Thursday on social media, two days after the Crimson Tide fell to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Milroe passed for 2,844 yards and 16 touchdowns with 11 interceptions last season. He also rushed for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns. In his Alabama finale, Milroe fumbled twice, took a fourth-down sack and threw an interception on the Crimson Tide’s first four drives.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.