AL West Preview: The Astros will look different, and that could mean a new division champ this year

The Houston Astros will look different when trying to continue their impressive run of AL West titles. They let two of their best hitters go and Jose Altuve is likely moving to left field. This could be the season that another team finishes atop the division. Seattle is seeking five consecutive winning records for the first time in franchise history, while the Athletics are no longer in Oakland and suddenly did some offseason spending. The Los Angeles Angels have a healthy Mike Trout with a lot of young players and Texas hopes to make another World Series run under manager Bruce Bochy after missing the playoffs last year.

