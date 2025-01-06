Al MacNeil, a former NHL player and winner of the Stanley Cup as coach of the Canadiens, dead at 89

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Al MacNeil, a former NHL player who won the Stanley Cup as coach of the Montreal Canadiens, has died. He was 89. The Calgary Flames announced Monday that MacNeil died a day earlier in Calgary. No cause of death was provided. MacNeil was a defenseman who played 524 NHL games for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Canadiens, Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins between 1955 and 1968. He compiled 17 goals, 75 assists and 615 penalty minutes during his player career. He was a first-year coach of the Canadiens when the team won the Stanley Cup in 1971.

