Al Golden returning to Bengals as defensive coordinator, AP source says

Al Golden agreed to return to Cincinnati on Wednesday after three seasons as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been announced. Golden was the Bengals linebackers coach during the 2020 and ’21 seasons. He interviewed on Tuesday, the day after Notre Dame’s 34-23 loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national title game. Golden informed Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman of his decision on Wednesday and is expected to be in Cincinnati on Thursday. Golden replaces Lou Anarumo, who led Cincinnati’s defense for six seasons. Anarumo was hired as the Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator on Monday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.