AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal says he loves Detroit but keeps long-term talks with Tigers private

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal recently agreed to a one-year contract with the Detroit Tigers and is keeping negotiations about a long-term deal to himself. Skubal said Sunday that he’ll keep those talks to himself. Skubal and the Tigers avoided salary arbitration earlier this month with a $10.15 million, one-year contract. Tigers pitchers and catchers are due to report to spring training on Feb. 12 in Lakeland, Florida. Detroit opens the season March 27 on the road against the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The 28-year-old Skubal had an AL-high 18 wins last season.

