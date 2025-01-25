Akliouche scores stunning overhead kick for Monaco in Ligue 1

MONACO (AP) — Maghnes Akliouche has scored a contender for goal of the season with a superb overhead kick for Monaco in Ligue 1. The attacking midfielder rose to meet Vanderson’s cross from the right and then turned in mid-air to volley the ball in with his left foot on Saturday. It was the 22-year-old Frenchman’s third league goal of the season. Akliouche scored seven league goals for Monaco last season and is one of the club’s most highly rated players. He represented France at last year’s Paris Olympics.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.