Akins scores 20 points as No. 16 Michigan State overwhelms Washington 88-54

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jaden Akins scored 20 points and No. 16 Michigan State extended its winning streak to eight games by rolling past Washington, 88-54, on Thursday. Jeremy Fears Jr. recorded his first career double-double with 12 points and 10 assists for Michigan State (14-2 overall, 4-0 Big Ten), which pulled even with archrival Michigan for the conference lead. Jase Richardson had 12 points and Tre Holloman added 11 with six assists. The Spartans, who trailed for only nine seconds, led 42-13 at halftime.

