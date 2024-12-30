Akins scores 18 points, Cooper has career-high 13 as No. 18 Michigan St beats Western Michigan 80-62

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jaden Akins scored 11 of his 18 points in the first half, helping No. 18 Michigan State build a double-digit lead to set up an 80-62 win over Western Michigan on Monday. The Spartans have won six in a row and nine of 10. The Broncos were competitive in stretches of the game before falling behind by double digits midway through the second half. Michigan State’s Carson Cooper scored a career-high 13 points. Western Michigan’s Chansey Willis scored 12 points and Max Burton had 10 points.

