Aidoo scores 17 and well-balanced Arkansas routs North Carolina A&T 95-67

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jonas Aidoo had a double-double and his 17 points led seven in double figures as Arkansas rolled past North Carolina A&T 95-67 for the Razorbacks’ fifth straight win. Aidoo made 7 of 13 shots and grabbed 11 rebounds. Boogie Fland also had a double-double with 12 points and 11 assists. Adou Thiero scored 14 points, Karter Knox 11 and D.J. Wagner 10 as all five starters reached double figures. Off the bench, Trevon Brazile had 11 points and Billy Richmond III scored 10. Aidoo scored the first five points of the game and Arkansas led 12-3 in the early going. Later in the half, Richmond scored seven consecutive Arkansas points and the Razorbacks were out front 28-17. They went on to lead 54-31 at the break.

