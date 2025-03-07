AHL suspends Syracuse’s Maxim Groshev for 10 games for using racial language at an opponent

The American Hockey League has suspended Syracuse Crunch forward Maxim Groshev 10 games for using what the AHL termed “racially insensitive language” toward an opponent. The game in question occurred Saturday against Rochester. Groshev already sat out one game. He will be eligible to return to play March 30. He also can appeal the remainder of his suspension after eight games if he takes part in the NHL’s Player Inclusion Coalition and makes what is deemed by AHL President and CEO Scott Howson as sufficient progress in the training program.

