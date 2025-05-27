AHL Playoff Glance
All Times EDT
x-if necessary
Division Finals
(best-of-5)
Atlantic Division Charlotte 3,
Hershey 0
Friday, May 16: Charlotte 3, Hershey 2
Saturday, May 17: Charlotte 2, Hershey 1, OT
Wednesday, May 21: Charlotte 6, Hershey 3
North Division
Laval 3, Rochester 2
Wednesday, May 14: Laval 5, Rochester 4
Friday, May 16: Rochester 5, Laval 3
Wednesday, May 21: Laval 4, Rochester 1
Friday, May 23: Rochester 5, Laval 1
Sunday, May 25: Laval 5, Rochester 0
Central Division Texas 3,
Milwaukee 2
Thursday, May 15: Texas 4, Milwaukee 2
Sunday, May 18: Milwaukee 6, Texas 4
Wednesday, May 21: Texas 6, Milwaukee 1
Friday, May 23: Milwaukee 2, Texas 1, OT
Sunday, May 25: Texas 3, Milwaukee 2
Pacific Division Abbotsford 3,
Colorado 2
Friday, May 16: Abbotsford 2, Colorado 0
Sunday, May 18: Colorado 5, Abbotsford 3
Wednesday, May 21: Abbotsford 3, Colorado 2, OT
Friday, May 23: Colorado 3, Abbotsford 1
Monday, May 26: Abbotsford 5, Colorado 0
Conference Finals
Charlotte vs. Laval
Wednesday, May 28: Charlotte at Laval, 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 29: Charlotte at Laval, 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 1: Laval at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, June 3: Laval at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
x-Thursday, June 5: Laval at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
x-Saturday, June 7: Charlotte at Laval, 3 p.m.
x-Sunday, June 8: Charlotte at Laval, 3 p.m.
Texas vs. Abbotsford
Thursday, May 29: Texas at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Saturday, May 31: Texas at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Monday, June 2: Abbotsford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, June 4: Abbotsford at Texas, 8 p.m.
x-Friday, June 6: Abbotsford at Texas, 8 p.m.
x-Sunday, June 8: Texas at Abbotsford, 9 p.m.
x-Monday, June 9: Texas at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
https://theahl.com/stats/playoffs/88
