Agyemang stays hot scoring twice to lead Charlotte FC past Columbus Crew 3-2

CHARLOTTE, N.C (AP) — Patrick Agyemang scored two goals in a span of five minutes and Pep Biel scored the game winner and Charlotte FC beat the Columbus Crew 3-2 on Saturday night

Mohamed Farsi’s lob from the right side to the middle of the box was perfectly set and played by Ibrahim Aliyu whose header found the back of the net at 15 minutes to give the Crew a 1-0 lead.

The lead was short lived when at 19 minutes, out of a corner from Biel, Agyemang registered his own header into the net. At 24 minutes, Agyemang made it a one-goal lead taking a ball on the run past his defender and beat keeper Nicholas Hagen to the bottom right corner.

Agyemang now has scored four goals in his last three games.

Columbus tied it at 2-2 at the 65th minute when Malte Amundsen scored with a left footed shot from the center the box to the lower left.

Charlotte (7-7-1) got the game winner from Biel 10 minutes later converting a shot off an assist from Wilfried Zaha.

The Crew (7-2-6) inserted Hagen in place of regular starter Patrick Schulte who suffered an injury during pregame warmups. No additional details were provided about Schulte’s injury.

